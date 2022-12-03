Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,222 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $140.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

