Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paycom Software by 3,458.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $442.38.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

