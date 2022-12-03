Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paycom Software by 3,458.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $442.38.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.