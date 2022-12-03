Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $19,669,167. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

