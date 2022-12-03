Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

