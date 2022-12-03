Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.2 %

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

NYSE FIX opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

