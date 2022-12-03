Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

