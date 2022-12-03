Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 330,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

