Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,359 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 40.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 530.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

