Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $244.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

