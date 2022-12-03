Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 209,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 68,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

