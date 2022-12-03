Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ESGD opened at $67.86 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.