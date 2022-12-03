Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 6.6%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home, cash secured line, and commercial loans, as well as home equity line of credit. It also provides gift cards, cashier's check, safe deposit boxes, credit and debit cards, reorder checks, switch kits, ATMs, and online and mobile banking services.

See Also

