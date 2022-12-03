Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,299. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.