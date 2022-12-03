Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 79,401 shares.
Hemispherx BioPharma Price Performance
Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.