Helium Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Helium has a market capitalization of $303.67 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00013362 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009697 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00503720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,133,537 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
