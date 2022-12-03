Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,161,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 4,717,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.