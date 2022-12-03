HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,631.0 days.
HeidelbergCement Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $75.95.
