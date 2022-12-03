HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,631.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

