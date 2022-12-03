Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0476 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $922.56 million and $10.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04833179 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,869,099.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.