Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,048,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.