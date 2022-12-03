Head-To-Head Survey: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Catalyst Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.69 $1.93 million $0.03 435.48 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.48 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

