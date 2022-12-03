Head to Head Analysis: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jade Art Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cerberus Cyber Sentinel
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jade Art Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cerberus Cyber Sentinel
|-150.63%
|-96.49%
|-73.42%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jade Art Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cerberus Cyber Sentinel
|$15.14 million
|28.29
|-$39.15 million
|N/A
|N/A
Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.
Summary
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Jade Art Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jade Art Group
Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.
About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.