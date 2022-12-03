Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Holdings Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,063 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

