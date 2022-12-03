H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HTHT stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after buying an additional 1,006,835 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $28,682,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in H World Group by 179.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 578,582 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

