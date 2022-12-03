Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.5%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 129,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 25,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £863,563.92 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

About Gulf Investment Fund

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.