Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,414. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

