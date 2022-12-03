GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 33.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 164,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 264,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About GreenSpace Brands

(Get Rating)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.