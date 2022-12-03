Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Stock Position Increased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings VII accounts for 2.1% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gores Holdings VII worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,026,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $23,268,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 462,566 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.98 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

