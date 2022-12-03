GMX Price Hits $53.39 on Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. GMX has a total market cap of $426.61 million and $28.07 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $53.39 or 0.00314494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

