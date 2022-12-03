Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Globus Medical

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

