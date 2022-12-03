Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (IRHG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.