Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

