Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,044 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

