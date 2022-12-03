Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 437,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,656. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More

