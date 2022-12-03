Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

