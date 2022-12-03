Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 2,244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,269.1 days.

Gentera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

