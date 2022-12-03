Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.39 ($3.49) and last traded at €3.42 ($3.53). 42,404 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.44 ($3.55).

Genfit Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.79.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

