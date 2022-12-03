Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 504,406 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

