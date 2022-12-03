General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of General Mills worth $357,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 135,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

