Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.13

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.13 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 144.80 ($1.73). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 141,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($2.06) to GBX 181 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The stock has a market cap of £392.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

