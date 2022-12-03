GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 515 at Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 833 ($9.97).

LON:GBG opened at GBX 339 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.32. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 312.40 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 760.50 ($9.10). The company has a market capitalization of £855.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4,842.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

