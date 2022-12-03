G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $728,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 1,020,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

