G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 6.9 %

GIII opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.