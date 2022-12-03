FY2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.22). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

