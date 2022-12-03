FY2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.22). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share.
Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.78.
Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Featured Articles
