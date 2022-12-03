Future Of Fintech Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and approximately $183,649.15 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Future Of Fintech

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

