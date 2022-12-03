Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 2,158,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $11,685,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

