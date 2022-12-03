Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

