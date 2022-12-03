Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $163,020.09

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.70 million and approximately $163,020.09 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.02 or 0.06263720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00503798 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.73 or 0.30643392 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
