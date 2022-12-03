FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Shares Down 0.8%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 178,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 342,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average of 0.12.

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

