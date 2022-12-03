FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,053,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,712,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.0 %

FTCI stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

