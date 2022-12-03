FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.78. 6,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 22,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

