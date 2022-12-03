Fruits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $606,018.80 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $136.49 million and $606,018.80 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

